Northampton’s sidewalk sale returns

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The sunny weather brought shoppers out to support small businesses in Northampton Friday evening.

The city’s annual sidewalk sale is back downtown! The highly favored event couldn’t happen last year due to COVID safety concerns. Local residents turned up by the dozens while 22News stopped by, taking advantage of discounts and sales.

It was a sight many storefronts missed seeing.

“It’s been awesome! People are very excited that we’re back out in full force and we’re having a great time!” said Erica Cole, manager of Shop Therapy.

Northampton’s sidewalk sale runs through Sunday. But Cole is also hopeful that the state’s sales tax holiday weekend August 14 and 15 will be another boost for Northampton businesses.