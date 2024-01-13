NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton’s St. Patrick’s Association will be celebrating the 2024 Parade Marshal, Brennan Award Winner, and Student Award winners on Saturday.

On Saturday, there will be a gala in honor of the 2024 award winners at the Roosevelt Room at Union Station Banquet Hall in Northampton at 5:30 pm, according to a news release from Northampton’s St. Patrick’s Association.

The title of Northampton Parade Marshal is awarded every year to “a resident of Northampton who is of Irish Descent and has distinguished him or herself through their civic, family, career contributions and has supported Irish culture in our community.”

Ken O’Brien of Florence will be leading the Northampton contingent in the Holyoke Parade on March 17th. Ken is also known as “Coach” for his commitment as a long-time Northampton Football Coach and is a member of the Northampton St. Patrick’s Association and the Northampton community. He started the Association’s newest program, Heritage Nights, where guests enjoy learning about Irish History, connecting with friends, and appreciating Irish culture.

Meggan Gilboy of Florence is the 2024 James Brennan Award winner, which is given to a member of the St. Patrick’s Association who “has actively committed their time and efforts in helping the Association carry out its goals. The person chosen serves on committees, helps plan and works at functions, and volunteers time, energy, and ideas to keep the Association vital, vigorous, vibrant, and fun.”

Meggan serves on the board as the immediate past president and was the president of the association for four years from 2016 to 2020. She helps whenever she can and has a kind word for everyone she meets.