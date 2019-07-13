Northeast Balloon Festival returns to Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast Balloon Festival is back in Northampton this weekend.

It’s definitely a site to see as people from across New England take part in the biggest balloon festival in Massachusetts.

For those in attendance, you can enjoy hot air balloon rides and activities, dozens of local food vendors and craft beer. Plus live music and amusement rides.

Tethered rides are also available. And you can even have your photo taken inside a balloon basket.

And if you want catch the next flight, hot air balloon flights will begin around five o’clock in the morning on Sunday.

Balloon activity picks back up at around four in the afternoon. And evening flights begin around five o’clock.