NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan joined 90 elected prosecutors from around the country in refusing to use his office to criminalize abortion.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan, a letter released by the Fair and Just Prosecution organization, signed by 90 officials including DA Sullivan, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, and several other prosecutors call the criminalization of abortion “a mockery of justice.”

The letter notes that rolling back the constitutional protection for abortions will potentially criminalize up to half the states in the country, a medical procedure that has been taking place for 50 years.

“I’m proud to sign onto this statement. Though reproductive rights are protected in Massachusetts currently, last week’s Supreme Court decision calls into question many rights we once thought were settled rights,” said DA Sullivan. “Our office will not take part in efforts that prevent women from having control over their bodies and interfere with their ability to make private medical decisions.”

Fair and Just Prosecution is a membership organization of elected prosecutors dedicated to promoting equity and compassion in the criminal justice system.

“As elected prosecutors, ministers of justice, and leaders in our communities, we cannot stand by and allow members of our community to live in fear of the ramifications of this deeply troubling decision,” says the three-page letter.

“We stand together in our firm belief that prosecutors have a responsibility to refrain from using limited criminal legal system resources to criminalize personal medical decisions. As such we decline to use our office resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide or support abortions,” the letter reads.

The prosecutors argue that taking action related to abortion bans runs counter to their oaths of office and will harm victims of sexual abuse, rape, incest, trafficking, and domestic violence.