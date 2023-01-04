NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northwestern District Attorney, David Sullivan, was sworn in for his fourth term in office Wednesday morning.

DA Sullivan was re-elected in November to a new term that begins on Wednesday, which requires him to be administered his oath of office again. Two ceremonies were held, one at the Hampshire County Court House, then later at the Franklin Country Justice Center. The entire team of assistant district attorneys was also sworn in on Wednesday.

DA Sullivan stated, “A lot of things have changed in our criminal justice system for the better. I think we stress less incarceration and I think a lot of it is based upon our theory that if you can get people the right help at the right time for rehabilitation, then it’s going to reduce crime and we’ve found that it has worked.”

By state law, Massachusetts District Attorneys are elected every four years in November.