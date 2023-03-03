GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney and Granby police will be announcing a ‘major breakthrough’ in a 1978 unsolved homicide.

According to Associated Press, on November 15, 1978, a decomposing body of a young woman was found hidden underneath a log in the woods near Amherst Road in Granby. She was found shot in the head, likely months before the body was found. She was approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and estimated to be between 19- and 27-years-old.

UNKNOWN

NOV 18, 1978

IN GOD’S CARE Headstone at West Street Cemetery

The woman became known as “Granby Girl,” who was later buried in Granby with a headstone named “Unknown.” Her identity or her killer has never been identified.

Photo sent to 22News from West Street Cemetery

West Street Cemetery Commission Member Gordon Landry told 22News that a local business originally bought the stone in memory of the homicide victim. An anonymous person has been maintaining it and leaving flowers, as well as an angel statue in the photo above, at the headstone.

On Monday around 10:30 a.m., Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan, Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne and Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady will provide an update on the case.