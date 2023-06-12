NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northwestern District Attorney’s office is on the receiving end of a lawsuit that alleges they violated state public records law by redacting the names of police officers accused of crimes or other misconduct.

The lawsuit centers around a records request by an independent journalist, that the office responded to with a redacted list of disclosures detailing police officers with misconduct allegations. However, the names of those police officers were blacked out.

An appeal was brought to the state’s office of public records to release the unredacted versions, claiming the move violated public records law. The DA’s office claimed two specific exemptions to that law but the Supervisor of Records said they didn’t have enough proof to redact the officer’s names under those exemptions.

22News contacted the Northwestern District Attorney’s office regarding this lawsuit, they said they haven’t reviewed the lawsuit yet and will have a response in the coming days.