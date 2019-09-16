Northwestern DA’s office warn about Venmo scam

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A state agency wants to help protect you from falling victim to the most common scams.

Scammers will try anything to get your money and now they are targeting a popular app that transfers money through your mobile phone. Scammers are getting increasingly sophisticated in their attempts to get your money and personal information.

No matter your age — you’re at risk at becoming a victim. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Unit has launched a “Scam Awareness Campaign” in order to help consumers recognize most common scams and protect themselves.

“Anytime they are asking you to send money,” said Anita Wilson, a consumer protection expert. “Whether it’s through wiring money, whether you’re asked to buy gift cards and tell them the numbers, or if you’re asked to send money through the mail that is a big red flag.”

If you use the app Venmo, be aware there is a scam going around. You might receive a text message telling you your Venmo account is about to be charged and If you want to cancel the withdrawal, you need to log on and decline it.

The scam uses the same colors and fonts as the Venmo App. Do not use the pages provided by the text to enter your account. Go to your Venmo app or use the website.

“I do have Venmo but I usually only Venmo people that I know,” said Kelsy Nagle of Florence. “Family, friends. If someone was asking me for money, I tell them I don’t have any.”

The Consumer Protection Unit at the Northwestern DA’s office received more than 1,500 calls in 2018. They opened 376 cases and helped recover nearly $150,000 for consumers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers reported losing nearly $488 million to all types of scams in 2018.