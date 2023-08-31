HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Norwottuck Rail Trail tunnel under Route 9 in Hadley will be closed for repairs beginning next week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) construction crews will be conducting pavement crack repairs as part of extending the tunnel to accommodate the widening of Route 9. The tunnel closure is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, September 5, and the anticipated reopening is scheduled for Friday, October 6.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) will close the segment of the Norwottuck Rail Trail from the tunnel to South Maple Street in Hadley. The crack repair work is expected to be completed before the tunnel extension work, and the trail section from the tunnel to South Maple Street will reopen for use once the crack repair work is completed.

All work is weather permitting and may change without notice. More information about this and other MassDOT projects can be found by downloading the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, and real-time traffic conditions.