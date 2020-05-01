NYC teacher who died after being denied Covid-19 test twice was UMass Amherst student

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A teacher in New York City who died on Monday after over a month-long battle with Covid-19 had ties to the western Massachusetts area.

22News learned on Thursday that 30-year-old Rana Zoe Mungin was a former UMass Amherst graduate student. The University’s website said Mungin died on April 27 from complications associated with Covid-19.

On two separate occasions, Mungin was unable to get tested for the virus at the city’s Brooklyn Brookdale Hospital. New York City Mayor De Blasio in early April said the city would address the racial disparities in coronavirus cases by opening up five additional sites to prioritize the needs of communities of color and low income families.

Family members described Mungin as an educator, a role model, an inspiration and someone who always excelled academically. She attended Wellesley College.

According to Mungin’s sister, Mia, her sister visited Brookdale Hospital on two occasions with breathing problems but was unable to get tested. Mugin was sent home with medicine for her headache and asthma her first visit. The second time the hospital had run out of Covid-19 test kits.

By the time Mungin was hospitalized, she needed a ventilator and Hydroxychloroquine didn’t work for her treatment. She was transferred to Mount Sinai on March 27 after Senator Chuck Schumer wrote to the FDA to get Mungin accepted for clinical trials.

Mungin passed away on Monday, April 27, after 37 days in the hospital.