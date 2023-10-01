GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – An off-duty firefighter saved a woman’s life at the Cumberland Farms in Granby on Tuesday.

According to the Granby Fire Department, on Tuesday at approximately 1:00 p.m., the Granby Police and Fire Departments were sent to the Cumberland Farms on West State Street for a report of a woman who was unresponsive and not breathing.

While emergency crews were on their way, they received an update that the woman was now breathing and was semi-responsive. A AAA tow truck driver helped off-duty firefighter/paramedic Pat Davis from Northampton Fire Rescue in removing the woman from her car to perform life-saving measures on her.

“Without hesitation, he jumped into action. If it wasn’t for his quick action and training, to perform high-quality CPR, this patient may not have had the positive outcome she did,” said the Granby Fire Department in their social media post.

The woman was sent to a local hospital for further treatment.