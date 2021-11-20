On Bag Day in Northampton, holiday shopping starts early

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Bag Day kicked-off the holiday shopping season in Northampton.

“Bag Day has always been something that I’ve always been for,” said Valerie Harrison from South Hadley. “You get some great bargains and you support the local shops.”

Valerie was at Thornes Marketplace with her children, Cate and Sam scoping out which things wind up in their shopping bags.

Some are like Mary Beth Wood of Wallingford, CT, hoping to get things wrapped up by the first week of December, but this year, that deadline feels a bit more pressing.

“We are kind of getting everything done early because we don’t want to not have the opportunity to get what we want,” said Mary Beth. “We’re a little bit scared that things will be backlogged so we want to make sure we can get everything we need for everyone we love.”

At the Blue Marble, they’ve been pulling out their holiday stock since Mid-October, something Cathy Wallz said customers were asking for.

Supply chain challenges have been a factor she said this holiday season with things like packaging and socks being harder to come by.

“This year it’s a bit like Christmas morning, you don’t know what you’re going to find when you open the box,” said Wallz.

But they’re still meeting the demand from customers, most are coming in person this year.

“People are buying a lot of clothes,” Wallz said. “I think anything that makes them feel like going out in the world, being around people and feeling comfortable and looking good again.”

While some may be shopping early for Christmas, Hanukkah is right around the corner.

This year it starts Sunday, November 28.