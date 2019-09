PELHAM, Mass (WWLP) – One car crashed into a large boulder on Route 202 in Pelham Monday afternoon.

According to the Pelham Police Department, Pelham and Amherst fire departments were called to route 202 just south of Amherst Road where a car left the road and hit a boulder located on the shoulder on the road.

The vehicle sustained significant damage and police say the driver was evaluated by firefighters but refused treatment.