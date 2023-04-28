CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died and another is injured in an early morning house fire in Cummington Friday.

Jake Wark, the spokesperson from the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, told 22News firefighters were called to a house fire on Thayer Corner Road around 5:37 a.m. Cummington firefighters arrived to find the single-family home fully on fire. Crews fought the fire for over two hours.

Two people escaped the home but a preliminary investigation found that one of them went back inside in an attempt to retrieve personal belongings but was unable to escape a second time. That person died in the fire. The other person has been taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

“On behalf of the Cummington Fire Department, I want to express our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family,” said Cummington Fire Chief Adam Dragon. “This is a tragedy for them and our community.”

Photo sent to 22News from Michael Rock

“If there’s a fire at home, it’s urgent that everyone get out, stay out, and call 911,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “A fire at home can become deadly in less than three minutes. Don’t risk your life for items that can be replaced.”

The Cummington Fire Department, State Police, Department of Fire Services, and the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office are investigating the cause of the fire, however, they have found no evidence yet that the fire was intentional.

MAP: 9 Thayer Corner Rd

The fire was stopped before it could spread to nearby homes but one vehicle was also damaged. Firefighters from Ashfield, Goshen, Plainfield, and Worthington provided assistance. The Department of Fire Services also assisted.