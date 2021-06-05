One dead after single motorcycle crash in Hatfield

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person died in North Hatfield after a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning.

According to Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan, a 39-year-old man died when his motorcycle went off the roadway at the intersection of Pantry and Mountain roads.

A resident of a nearby home heard the crash and called 911 at 1:19 a.m, the police then arrived at around 1:30 a.m. to find that the 39-year-old man was dead.

Hatfield and Massachusetts State police officers, as well as firefighters, were called to the area for help.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the accident is being investigated by the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.