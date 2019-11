NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on King Street in Northampton Thursday night.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper told 22News, a car traveling north turned into the lane of a car traveling south and crashed causing heavy damage to both vehicles. One of the cars caught fire.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Kasper said the driver traveling north was issued a citation for failure to use care while turning.

Original story: