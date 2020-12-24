Holyoke man arrested after allegedly assaulting a person with a brick in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person with a brick in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, several phone calls were received around 12:35 p.m. Thursday afternoon for reports of a man assaulted with a brick. Two suspects left the area and police, along with State Police, searched the surrounding area for them.

Police located the suspects on Main St. and arrested one of the men, a 30-year-old Holyoke man, and the other suspect was not arrested but will be summoned to court.

The victim was assisted by the Northampton Fire Department for facial injuries.

The 30-year-old Holyoke will face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.