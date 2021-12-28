One person dead in car accident on Mountain Road in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is dead after a car accident on Mountain Street in Williamsburg Tuesday afternoon.

According to Laurie Loisel from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, Williamsburg and Massachusetts State Police are investigating an accident near the Whately town line on Mountain Street. A car was flipped and the driver of the vehicle has died in the accident.

No other information has been provided. The Northwestern District Attorney’s Office says more information will be shared when it becomes available.

