SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has died in a one vehicle crash on River Lodge Road Thursday morning.

Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel confirmed with 22News that the crash involved one vehicle with two people inside the car. A 21-year-old man has died in the crash and the other passenger was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still being investigated by police and the DA’s office.