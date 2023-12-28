SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Southampton where the vehicle was found down an embankment.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, firefighters were called to the area of Cold Spring Road and Lead Mine Road for a car crash Wednesday evening. The vehicle was found in the woods down an embankment with the driver still inside the vehicle.

Credit: Southampton Fire Department

The driver was removed from the car with assistance of first responders and taken to the hospital for minor injuries. The car was then towed out of the woods.