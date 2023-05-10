WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a fire in Ware Wednesday morning where one resident was injured.

According to the Ware Fire Department, crews were called to Vigeant Street around 12:52 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a house fire with people trapped inside. When firefighters arrived, they found a heavy fire coming from the second floor.

Two people inside the home were able to escape but one was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer for unknown injuries. Crews were able to put out the fire and prevented it from spreading to the third floor and nearby buildings.

Firefighters said there were no working smoke detectors inside the building and the third floor was under renovations. The first floor tenants were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Ware Fire Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office.