One person injured after bike accident in Northampton

Hampshire County

(Photo Credit: Northampton Police)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton police and fire responded to an accident involving a bicyclist struck by a car in Pleasant Street on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Sunday at 5:00 p.m and the bicyclist was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for minor injuries and released a short time later.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the driver was given a citation for failing to use care when enter a lane.

Police are asking everyone to please remember to be aware of bicyclists and pedestrians when driving.

