One person taken to hospital after being struck by car in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An Easthampton man was taken to a hospital after being struck by a car Friday night in Northampton.

According to the Northampton Police Department, around 9:06 p.m., police were called to the area of 525 Mount Tom Road for a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian.

Members of our Detective Bureau, Accident Reconstruction Unit and Crime Scene Services Unit assisted with the accident.

The 47-year-old man that was hit was taken to Baystate Medical Center to treat multiple injuries.

Police are currently investigating what caused the accident.

