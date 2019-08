HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car collision on Route 9 in Hadley Saturday morning.

According to Hadley Police, around 10:42 a.m., police were called to Route 9 Westbound lane in front of Hillside Pizza for a report of a car accident.

Police say one person was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital with unknown injuries.