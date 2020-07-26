One person taken to hospital following two-car collision in Goshen

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash that Saturday morning in Goshen.

According to the Goshen Firefighters Association, officials arrived to the area of Route 9 near Williams Drive just before 11 a.m. when they saw two cars collided. It appeared one of the car’s front end was torn off. The crash happened just a few hundred feet from Highland Ambulance headquaters.

Firefighters say five people in total, three from one car, and two from another were able to extricate themselves. Airbags were deployed in both cars and one person who complained of neck pain was taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital.

At the time of the crash, Goshen police closed Route 9 in both directions as emergency crews worked to clear the area. Zoe, a 9-week old puppy who was sleeping during the crash in one of the cars provided comfort care to first responders until family members arrived to take her home.

Due to the amount of damaged caused in the crash, both cars were towed from the area. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

MAP: Route 9