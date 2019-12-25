One person trapped inside truck after crashing into pole in Northampton

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a single-car crash in Northampton Tuesday evening.

According to Northampton Fire Rescue, crews were called to the Florence section of town where they found a pickup truck crashed into a pole and a person trapped inside.

Crews said the jaws of life was used to free one of the two people in the car. Both people were taken to Baystate Medical Center to treat unknown injuries.

The Northampton Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.

