SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in South Hadley are celebrating one year of the town’s newly established Senior Center.

A special lunch was held to mark the anniversary. The lunch was then followed by a concert featuring musician and Massachusetts native, Jimmy Mazz.

South Hadley’s Senior Center community was excited to reconvene, after COVID-19 cases restricted access to the building last year.

Leslie Hennessey the Executive Director of South Hadley Council on Aging was estatic to be able to have everyone get together and enjoy the celebration.

“It’s just an exciting day to see so many people here and see them recognizing friends and getting back into being out and enjoying the building,” she expressed.

The South Hadley Senior Center was built on the site of the former facility in 2021. The center is home to 3,000 members, and offers social and recreational services for residents 60 and older.