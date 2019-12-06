Only 3 more weekends left to shop before Christmas

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Time is running out for shoppers still searching for holiday gifts, and this weekend is expected to be one of the busiest weekends at stores.

A record-breaking number of people shopped during the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday this year but, only nine percent of them actually finished their holiday shopping, according to the National Retail Federation.

“I have just a couple things left on my list,” Emily Crofter, who was shopping at Thornes marketplace on Friday said.

Another shopper told 22News she’s had her shopping done for a while now.

“We travel throughout the year and as we travel, we buy gifts,” Dorothy Reid of Turners Falls said.

Whether you shop online or in-store, the clock is ticking. There are only three more weekends to check off all those names on your holiday shopping list.

Lauren Gunther, Merchandise Manager at Cedar Chest, told 22News she is expecting a lot of people in store this weekend racing to get all their shopping done.

“We usually hire about 10 extra people going into the holidays, especially this year. We have more people on pretty much every day.” -Lauren Gunther, Merchandise Manager at Cedar Chest

And experts say it’s only going to get busier the closer it gets to the holidays. The Saturday before Christmas, December 21st, is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the rest of the year.