Organization offers mental health services on National Suicide Prevention Month

Mental health. Torn pieces of paper with the words Mental health. Concept Image. Black and White. Closeup.

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and there’s a local organization that is offering its services to people in our region.

The organization has specific therapy programs targeted at reducing the risk of self-harm. ServiceNet is a network of mental health and human services resources, located in western Massachusetts with a location in Northampton.

In 2019, suicide was the tenth leading cause of death in the united states. ServiceNet uses Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, or DBT, to reduce self-harming behaviors and help people build a more fulfilling life. 22News spoke with the director of the DBT Program, Dan Millman, about why this type of therapy works.

Millman told 22News, “DBT is more structured than regular therapy. In some ways, it’s asking the client to make more of a commitment.”

Those extra commitments include skills group, working one on one with a DBT therapist, as well as phone coaching, which provides additional resources from home.