NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach the coldest months of the year, local organizations are serving those who are hungry and homeless.

Northampton’s 26 annual Shelter Sunday fundraiser is set for October 4, as an all-virtual event.

While many people have learned to shelter in place, those with no home and little money for food have been especially challenged.

The Shelter Sunday Coalition’s goal for 2020 is to raise $60,000.