Organizers prepare for Hatfield 350th Anniversary Parade

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Organizers and float builders for Hatfield’s historic 350th-anniversary parade began the process of assembling the parade Thursday night.

Locally renowned float builders held a seminar at the Hatfield Emergency Complex Thursday night to help brainstorm float designs. Parade organizers gauged interest and used the meeting to start assembling their vision.

They expect 20-some floats, some carrying musical acts, in the three to three and a half-hour parade. This year’s co-chairs have plenty of history in Hatfield to draw inspiration from.

“Well between Mike and I, we’ve got 150 years of living in Hatfield,” said Paul Labbee, Co-Chairman of 350th Hatfield Parade. “So it seemed like a natural thing for us to co-chair.”

Co-chairman Mike Paszek told 22News that he is very excited about the big celebration of the town. “Everyone is invited, we expect to have a really good parade, there’s gonna be some surprised we are still working on.”

The parade kicks off on Saturday, June 13 at 1:00 pm.