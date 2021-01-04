Orthopedic walk-in clinic opens in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Cooley Dickinson Health Care has opened its second orthopedic injury clinic located at 170 University Drive according to Communications Director at Cooley Dickinson Christina Trinchero.

The clinic is in addition to the West Hatfield orthopedic injury clinic that opened back in 2016.

The orthopedic injury clinic staff diagnose and treat a variety of acute injuries including sprains strains, foot, ankle, knee, and hip injuries, hand, forearm, elbow, and shoulder injuries, fractures and dislocations; pediatric injuries, and infected nails.

No appointment is needed at either clinic location and both clinics are open weekly, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Depending on the nature of the injury, residents may be able to skip a visit to a local emergency department.

If a patient is in need of more advanced care, clinic staff facilitates access to an orthopedic surgeon at Cooley Dickinson Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

The clinic staff does not treat head injuries, chronic injuries, or back pain.

The new clinic is headed by Physician Assistant John E. Hauschild, who earned board certification from the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.

For more information, call 413-586-8200 or visit cooleydickinson.org.