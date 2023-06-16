SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley announced that Hideaway Circus is performing at Buttery Brook Park in July.
The outdoor family-friendly event will have two shows, Tuesday, July 25th at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, July 26th at 4 p.m. The “Stars Above” production will perform under a canopy with a circular state and aerial rig. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating, and $65 for VIP, per person.
TOUR ROUTE
- June 29 | Highland Lake, NY presented by North American Cultural Lab
- July 2 – 4 | Wappingers Falls, NY presented by Town of Wappingers Falls
- July 7 – 9 | Essex, CT presented by Essex Steam Train and Riverboat
- July 11 – 12 | Washington, CT presented by Washington Montessori School
- July 14 – 16 | Wilton, CT presented by Town of Wilton
- July 18 – 19 | Nassau, NY presented by S&S Brewery & Farm
- July 21 – 23 | Rutland, MA presented by Lilac Hedge Farm
- July 25 – 26 | South Hadley, MA presented by Buttery Brook Park
- July 28 – 30 | Framingham, MA presented by Eastleigh Farm
- August 1 – 2 | Hingham, MA presented by Weir River Farm
- August 4 – 6 | Great Barrington, MA presented by North Plain Farm
- August 8 – 9 | Brattleboro, VT presented by New England Center for Circus Arts
- August 11 – 13 | Hanover, NH presented by Town of Hanover
- August 15 – 16 | Portland, ME presented by Thompson’s Point
- August 18 – 20 | Wolfeboro, NH presented by The Nick
- August 22 – 23 | Waitsfield, VT presented by American Flatbread
- August 25 – 27 | Shelburne, VT presented by Bread & Butter Farm
- August 29 – 30 | Old Forge, NY presented by Central Adirondack Association
- September 1 – 3 | Ithaca, NY presented by Circus Culture
- September 5 – 6 | Accord, NY presented by Accord Speedway