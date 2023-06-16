SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley announced that Hideaway Circus is performing at Buttery Brook Park in July.

The outdoor family-friendly event will have two shows, Tuesday, July 25th at 7 p.m., and Wednesday, July 26th at 4 p.m. The “Stars Above” production will perform under a canopy with a circular state and aerial rig. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $45 for reserved seating, and $65 for VIP, per person.

