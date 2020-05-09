Oven on overnight causes fire at Johnnys Tavern in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a fire at Johnnys Tavern in Amherst Saturday morning.

Amherst Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren told 22News, around 9:00 a.m., Johnnys Tavern received a call from a bystander who saw smoke from the roof and a smoke alarm company. The busniess was closed at the time, but opens later in the day to operate take-out.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and ventilator. Stromgren said the commercial oven that was left on overnight to slow cook ribs caught on fire and flames extended into the kitchen. There were no injuries nor structure damaged reported.

When 22News crew arrived at the area, the fire was already put out, however, fire personnel was still present.

The gas has been shut off by The Berkshire Fire Department and gas company.