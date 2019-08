NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of National Grid customers in Northampton are currently without power after severe thunderstorms with strong gusty winds moved through the area.

The National Grid Outage Map shows 1,345 customers without power as of 9 p.m. Customers lost power when the storm hit the area around 7:49 p.m.

National Grid crews are in the area working to restore power. Power is expected to be restored around 10 p.m.

We’ll let you know when power is fully restored in the area.