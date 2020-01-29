Over 3,000 local students, teachers attend UMass Amherst Basketball game

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – More than 3,000 local students and teachers took a field trip to Umass Amherst Wednesday to watch a basketball game.

Elementary and middle school students and staff members watched the UMass Woman’s Basketball team take on the Richmond Spiders at the Mullins Center at 12:00 p.m.

The students came from 26 different schools from 18 different towns across western Massachusetts to participate in the annual field trip. Each student received an educational packet about basketball.

22News spoke with a few season ticket holders before the game to see what they think of this experience for kids.

“It’s good for them to be able to see the next level. They seen kid basketball and high school basketball but this is another level. And the women are doing quite well this year.” Ken Parler, Hadley

🏀 Thousands of students from local schools catching a game at the Mullins Center at Umass catching a women’s basketball game! What a great field trip on this cold Wednesday! @UMassWBB pic.twitter.com/jD5lTwF3Ql — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) January 29, 2020

“It’s great for the kids to see the university too and to see what it has to offer I think. It’s a lot of fun in there and it’s noisy but they are enthusiastic and in the middle of winter it’s nice to see them having a good time.” Judy Parker, Hadley

The UMass players also ran onto the court through a banner made by students from Swift River Elementary in Belchertown.

The Minutewomen, who are currently 14- 6, came off three straight losses heading into Wednesday’s game. The three-game losing streak is the longest of the year for UMass, but they bounced and beat Richmond 64-50.