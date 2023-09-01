NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two naloxone emergency kits have been installed in Northampton to help those suffering an overdose from prescription opioids or heroin.

The weatherproof boxes are located at Pulaski Park and on the bike path behind the park by the underpass which contains six to eight naloxone doses, according to Jodie Montplaisir. Jodie told 22News she is working with other towns to get these boxes installed.

Courtesy of Jodie Montplaisir

If you would like to request Narcan or a replacement kit, contact Tapestry Health at 413-586-0310, extension 2. Tapestry Health held an event Thursday night on International Overdose Awareness Day at Pulaski Park for remembrance, survival, and awareness of addiction.