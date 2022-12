NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will be overnight closures of exit 23 on I-91 for steel erection beginning on Sunday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, exit 23 will be closed Sunday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Northampton Police Department

They expect that the exit closures will last around three weeks, and there will be a detour in place.