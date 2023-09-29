AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers using Route 9 in Amherst should be prepared for delays during overnight hours next week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) work crews will begin overnight paving on Route 9 and will include intersections with University Drive and South Pleasant Street/College Street.

Work will begin at 1AM to 8AM from Monday, October 2 through Thursday, October 5. There will be detours posted at intersections on Monday, October 2 and Thursday, October 5. Drivers can expect signs, law enforcement details and messaging to help guide through the work impacted areas.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.