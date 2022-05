BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – An owl is recuperating after being rescued in Belchertown on Monday.

According to Belchertown Animal Control, officers were called to a report from a resident of an owl stuck in the doorway of a log splitting machine. A photo shows the owl’s wing caught in the door jam.

The juvenile great horned owl has been taken in by Tom Ricardi of the Massachusetts Birds of Prey Rehabilitation Center.