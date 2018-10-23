Owl taken to rehab facility after possibly eating rodent that consumed poison in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) - An owl was rescued from outside of Mount Holyoke College over the weekend.
Tina Lacroix of Westfield posted on Facebook over the weekend, desperately seeking someone to come and rescue the owl, who appeared immobile outside of the college. Animal Control Officers from Springfield said South Hadley is out of their coverage area, but they came to rescue the owl.
Animal control supervisor Hannah Orenstein said the bird could have been injured flying into a building, but she said the case with a lot of birds of prey is they eat rodents that had consumed rodenticide, and the birds get sick.
Lacroix said she was relieved the bird was rescued, "He was obviously scared, and it's not normal to see an owl during the day. He wasn't attempting to go anywhere. Walk, fly, anything. Went to Facebook hoping that somebody would know somebody, and it all turned out well."
Orenstein said the bird is being taken to a rehab facility. She said they encourage homeowners to secure trash and patch holes to their home to prevent rodents getting in, rather than using harsh poisons that could harm these birds of prey.
