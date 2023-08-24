HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley Police are filing animal cruelty charges after a dog owner admitted to abandoning “Riot”.

On Saturday, July 1st Animal Control found a dog, now named Riot, on Knightly Road that had been sprayed by a skunk. She was wearing a pink collar with no tags. Riot was taken to the police department and put in foster care to await her owner.

While in foster care, a trainer was called to assist with some behavioral issues recognized the dog, and was able to identify her owner. The owner said they had rehomed the dog with a family in Springfield.

According to Hadley Police, the owner eventually admitted to abandoning the dog in Hadley on June 30th after picking her up from daycare, and will be charged with animal cruelty.

Riot has since been rehomed.