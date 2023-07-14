SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley, Luke Brunelle, has died.

The announcement was made in a news release sent to 22News Friday morning.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Luke Brunelle, beloved owner of Brunelle’s Marina. Luke Brunelle was widely respected and admired for his unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service and fostering a welcoming environment for boating enthusiasts. As the owner of Brunelle’s Marina, he created a thriving hub that brought joy to countless individuals and families. During this difficult time, the Brunelle family kindly requests privacy as they grieve their tremendous loss. They appreciate the outpouring of love and support from friends, customers, and the community, and they ask for understanding and respect for their need to mourn privately. Luke Brunelle’s dedication, passion, and warm spirit will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His legacy will continue to inspire and influence the boating community for years to come. A formal statement regarding Luke Brunelle’s life and legacy will be issued at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude for the sympathy and condolences received but requests that any media inquiries be abstained.”



Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. Luke Brunelle Sr. died in 2018 at age 88.

This comes as the Connecticut River is seeing continued flooding across the valley. On Sunday before the storm, Brunelle’s Marina urged its customers to remove their boats from the docks on the Connecticut River to try to prevent any damage due to the flood advisory. Water was pouring into the parking lot and chunks of wood and debris are flowing down the river.

On Tuesday, the docks can be seen torn to pieces, turned upside down, and broken apart after the heavy rain caused flooding at the marina. Brunelle’s Marina said on their Facebook page, that they will be working to restore all the docks as soon as it is safe to do so. They are asking people to stay away from the marina.