Owners of Daily Hampshire Gazette and union come to contract agreement

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been years in the making. Union members at the Daily Hampshire Gazette have finally come to a contract agreement with the owner of the paper.

This was a big win for union members, this new contract will provide more protection for staff in all departments. The union, the Pioneer Valley News Guild, approved the agreement with the owner, Newspapers of New England, over the weekend.

The union wasn’t fighting this battle alone. Earlier this month, column writers halted contributions to the paper to show their support. The Council Chair for the News Guild, Bera Dunau, said with the agreement under their belt, they’re looking towards a positive future.

“We hope it’s going to be the foundation for a new era at the Gazette for the people who make it and we’re just very happy with what our members have accomplished and with being able to reach an agreement with Newspapers of New England, we look forward to continuing to build on this,” Dunau said.

The two-year contract includes pay raises and a severance deal if layoffs were to happen, as well as time off. This is the first agreement for the newspaper since it began over 200 years ago.