Owners treat their Pets to the Summer Santa Yappy Hour event

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Pet owners and their four legged friends enjoyed a fun summer event with Santa Claus in Northampton.

The Good Dog Spot in Northampton hosted a “Summer Santa Yappy Hour” to support local rescues. Just some of the vendors at this event included Thomas J. O’Connor, Healthy Pets USA, and Spot’s Tots.

Dogs could take pictures with Santa and drink Happy Pale Ale while their owners sipped on Sangria.

“We see their dogs on a daily and a weekly basis but it’s really great for them to be able to see the space, to see their dogs, maybe meet their dog’s best friend, and to be able to do that kind of interaction that they don’t get to do on a normal basis” Elizabeth Staples, President of Good Dog Spot said.

Proceeds were donated to Rainbow Rescues and the Thomas J. O’Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center.