NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Oxbow Water Ski Show Team is gearing up for a remarkable event that promises an evening of entertainment and community engagement while supporting a worthy cause.

The “Oxbow Water Ski Show to Benefit Shriners Hospital for Children” is set to take place on Friday, June 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Oxbow Sports Center located at 384 Old Springfield Road in Northampton.

In collaboration with the esteemed Shriners Hospital for Children, this event aims to raise funds to support the hospital’s essential work in providing top-notch medical care, support, and rehabilitation services to children in need. Every dollar generated from the Benefit Show will contribute to enhancing the quality of life for young patients, empowering them to overcome challenges and thrive.

Attendees can look forward to an awe-inspiring showcase of waterskiing prowess presented by the talented performers from the Oxbow Water Ski Show Team. The skilled athletes will demonstrate their remarkable skills and choreography as they glide across the water with grace and precision, all in support of this noble cause.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, the Shriners’ clowns will be present, spreading joy and laughter with their delightful antics and creative balloon animal creations. This family-friendly event aims to create a memorable experience for everyone, young and old.

In addition to the thrilling performances, participants will have the chance to take part in a raffle featuring an array of fantastic prizes. By purchasing raffle and 50/50 tickets, attendees not only stand a chance to win exciting rewards but also contribute directly to the ongoing efforts of Shriners Hospitals for Children.

“We are thrilled to host the Oxbow Water Ski Show to Benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children,” expressed Deena Jarosz, Team President. “This event showcases our community’s unwavering commitment to supporting our local children’s hospital. We firmly believe that unity and generosity have the power to make a meaningful difference in the lives of these brave young individuals and their families.”

Special recognition goes to Nicole Berndt, Oxbow Event Organizer, for her dedicated efforts in coordinating this year’s event. Last year, the team raised over $2,000 for the Shriners, and they are determined to surpass that amount this year.

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening of waterskiing excitement, laughter, and goodwill.