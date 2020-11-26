Package stores ready for increased demand ahead of Thanksgiving

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving Eve is usually a popular night to catch up with friends at a hometown bar.

But since many establishments are closed or have a limited capacity, many liquor store owners believe some may still try to celebrate at home. 22News went to Southampton Beer and Wine on Wednesday where people were already buying their favorite drinks since the package stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Owner Naimish Patel told 22News how he plans to maintain the lines that will form once people get out of work.

“I’m probably going to have to monitor people when they walk in, maybe have just 10 people inside at a time,” Patel explained. “It gets really busy usually and I’ll run two registers, that’s how busy we usually get. We’re going to try everything we can to keep people safe.”

Patel said the more popular items this time of year include red wines, bourbon, and craft beers.

He added that the busiest time of the night tends to be between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.