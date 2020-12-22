Packages mailed after Saturday might not make it in time for Christmas

Mark in Northampton: U.S. Postal Service “100’s of different customers at the counter. Carriers going house to house bringing in whats needed from the outside world to shut-ins. They deserve a lot of credit and honestly, a lot of praise just as much as every other group of essential personnel who are all standing up and giving everything they got to make sure those who need it, get the help!”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Packages mailed out after Saturday might not reach the destination before Christmas.

According to U.S. Postal Service officials, this past weekend was the deadline for getting packages to their destination in time for Christmas. As time is running out for online delivery before Christmas, many are choosing to shop in stores instead.

The mall was busy with last-minute shoppers on Monday. But some shoppers told 22News it’s the thought of the gifts that matters not when they’re received.

“Time has really stressed a lot this year and you know if something arrives not on Christmas but three days later I don’t feel like that’s the end of the gifts meaningfulness,” Julia Rivellino-Lyons of Northampton said.

Stores may seem busier than usual, but shopper traffic on Saturday dropped nearly 50 percent from this time last year.