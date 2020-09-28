Palmer man arrested for impersonating a police officer

(Ware Police Department)

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Palmer has been arrested by Ware Police Sunday for impersonating a police officer.

According to the Ware Police Department, 51-year-old Darrell Marino of Palmer allegedly used counterfeit paperwork to request a donation for a non-existent police fundraiser at the McDonalds in Ware.

Marino is a suspect for several of these schemes, including collecting donations for the Springfield Police Department and the Environmental Police.

Marino is charged with the following:

  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Attempt to Commit a Crime
  • Impersonating a Police Officer

The Ware police is asking the public to contact your local police department if anyone has been a victim of this person.

