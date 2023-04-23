HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – On Sunday morning the Hadley Police and Fire departments hosted a pancake breakfast at the North Hadley Sugar Stack to support staff sergeant Mike Romano. This all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast sent all proceeds to support Romano who is currently in a fight against cancer.

Romano has been battling Leukemia since his diagnosis in November and this fundraiser was organized by coworker Lauren Trombley, and some others within the police department.

Romano told 22News that all the support he’s receiving is incredible and a huge help not just financially but emotionally, “We’ve had a great turnout today, and it’s just been excellent! It means so much to me and my family. It’s been really humbling, it’s really great to work here and be part of this community.”

Romano is receiving treatment at Dana Farber in Boston.